DA responds to opponent’s arrest for charges related to campaign video filmed in Columbus
By Olivia Gunn | May 28, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 9:56 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Attorney Mark Jones is facing charges in relation to a campaign music video he released on social media advocating or people to vote him into the district attorney seat.

Columbus police claim there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage done after participants in the video did donuts in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot.

Jones claims the charges stem from District Attorney Julia Slater. Slater took to Facebook Thursday to share her side of the story.

"All decisions regarding charges were made by the Columbus Police Department and any suggestion to the contrary is baseless conspiracy theory,” said Slater. “Mark Jones knows this, but he continues to accuse me because I'm his political opponent and he wants to distract from my accomplishments and his unfulfillable campaign promises."

Slater said it would be inappropriate and unethical for her to participate in the case. She’s formally removed herself through the attorney genera’s office.

Setting the Record Straight

In response to my opponent's repeated false allegations against me, I need to set the record straight. The criminal behavior, the video, and the arrests in this situation are the fault of my opponent, not me. My opponent is intentionally attempting to shift the blame for his own political gain. I had nothing to do with the conduct or the arrests and my opponent knows this. Please take a look at this video that helps place recent events in perspective.

Posted by Julia Slater on Thursday, May 28, 2020

