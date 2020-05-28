DA responds to opponent’s arrest for charges related to campaign video filmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Attorney Mark Jones is facing charges in relation to a campaign music video he released on social media advocating or people to vote him into the district attorney seat.
Columbus police claim there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage done after participants in the video did donuts in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot.
Jones claims the charges stem from District Attorney Julia Slater. Slater took to Facebook Thursday to share her side of the story.
"All decisions regarding charges were made by the Columbus Police Department and any suggestion to the contrary is baseless conspiracy theory,” said Slater. “Mark Jones knows this, but he continues to accuse me because I'm his political opponent and he wants to distract from my accomplishments and his unfulfillable campaign promises."
Slater said it would be inappropriate and unethical for her to participate in the case. She’s formally removed herself through the attorney genera’s office.
