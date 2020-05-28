Drying out for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weak cold front will push across the Southeast Friday into Saturday. Ahead of it, scattered showers & storms are expected to break out across the region tomorrow. It will be hot & humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Rain chances will be significantly lower on Saturday as drier air pushes in behind the front, though a spotty storm can't be ruled out. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy & warm weather for Saturday around the Valley with highs in the mid-80s & lows in the lower 60s.
The "good feel" dry air will dominate the region through Tuesday next week, with dew points falling into the 40s & 50s. Enjoy it while it lasts!
The heat is on by late next week as a hot area of high pressure builds over the region. Highs are expected to soar well into the 90s, with oppressive Gulf muggies returning as well!
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.