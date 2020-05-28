‘Makes me sick, disgusted’ Ala. police chief president says of George Floyd’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police is weighing in on the actions of four Minnesota police officers who have stoked national outrage following a black man’s death.
AACOP President Bill Partridge shared his thoughts on the death of George Floyd on the association’s social media account with an attached photo of the incident that led to his death.
The officers “have stained every professional law enforcement officer who swore an oath to protect and defend” and said it was up to “every officer, supervisor, and administrator to stand against this type of abuse of power.”
Floyd, who was handcuffed and on the ground, died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, ignoring him as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. The officer continued in this position for at least eight minutes, even after Floyd stopped speaking and moving.
“This is not a police officer. This is not American law enforcement. This is someone who has no integrity, honor, emotion, or respect,” Patridge said. “To see this type of brutality makes me sick and disgusted.”
Floyd’s death prompted immediate outrage, and the mayor of Minneapolis and others have since called for criminal charges to be filed against the officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, as well as three other officers. All four have since been terminated.
But the swift firings have not stopped angry crowds the Associated Press reports have looted stores, set fires and left a path of damage that has stretched for miles. Mayor Jacob Frey has even asked the governor to activate the National Guard.
“While Americans have the right to peacefully assemble and protest, they do not have the right to riot, loot and destroy innocent people’s property," Patridge said, seeking to address that controversial aspect, as well.
The AACOP, founded in 1972, represents more than 350 professional police chiefs across Alabama.
“I know justice will prevail in this case,” Partridge said. “We just need to allow the system to work.”
