More Storm Chances Before Drying Out Over the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite some dense fog around the Valley for Thursday morning, we expect some more breaks of sunshine today, though thunderstorms aren’t quite off the table just yet. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today and Friday with southwest winds keeping us warm and muggy as temperatures return to the mid 80s. Hit-or-miss storms will be in the cards again for us with rain coverage around 30-50% each day. As we often see during the summertime, a few isolated storms could pose a threat with heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty winds.
Rain chances begin to dwindle over the weekend though as a front moves through the Southeast. A few isolated showers and storms will be around areas south Saturday, but dry sunshine returns in full on Sunday. Next week features a stretch of dry and mostly sunny weather with pleasant mornings in the 60s and warm afternoons in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ve been seeing some hints of potential tropical activity in the Gulf that we’ll be monitoring for late NEXT weekend, but for now, all’s quiet again in the tropics!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.