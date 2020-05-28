More Storm Chances Before Drying Out Over the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite some dense fog around the Valley for Thursday morning, we expect some more breaks of sunshine today, though thunderstorms aren’t quite off the table just yet. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today and Friday with southwest winds keeping us warm and muggy as temperatures return to the mid 80s. Hit-or-miss storms will be in the cards again for us with rain coverage around 30-50% each day. As we often see during the summertime, a few isolated storms could pose a threat with heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty winds.