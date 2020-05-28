Muscogee County School District to host summer feeding program

Muscogee County School District to host summer feeding program
MCSD (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson | May 28, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 12:10 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is hosting its annual Seamless Summer Feeding Program.

The program will begin June 1 and end July 17, 2020.

Meals will continue to be distributed at the established alternate meal sites Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Safety guidelines for social distancing and PPE will be used to prevent the spread of illness.

Student meals will be provided at the following school sites:

  • Baker Middle School
  • Carver High School
  • J.D. Davis Elementary School
  • Dawson Elementary School
  • Double Churches Middle School
  • Fox Elementary School
  • Key Elementary School
  • Spencer High School

Buses will also deliver meals to the following sites:

  • Elizabeth Canty Apartments
  • Chase Homes
  • Eagle Trace Apartments
  • Jordan High School
  • Kendrick High School
  • Midland Academy
  • 30th Avenue Pre-K School
  • Victory Mission
  • Warren Williams Apartments
  • Whisperwood Apartments
  • Wilson Apartments

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.