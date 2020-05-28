Muscogee County School District to host summer feeding program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is hosting its annual Seamless Summer Feeding Program.
The program will begin June 1 and end July 17, 2020.
Meals will continue to be distributed at the established alternate meal sites Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Safety guidelines for social distancing and PPE will be used to prevent the spread of illness.
Student meals will be provided at the following school sites:
- Baker Middle School
- Carver High School
- J.D. Davis Elementary School
- Dawson Elementary School
- Double Churches Middle School
- Fox Elementary School
- Key Elementary School
- Spencer High School
Buses will also deliver meals to the following sites:
- Elizabeth Canty Apartments
- Chase Homes
- Eagle Trace Apartments
- Jordan High School
- Kendrick High School
- Midland Academy
- 30th Avenue Pre-K School
- Victory Mission
- Warren Williams Apartments
- Whisperwood Apartments
- Wilson Apartments
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.