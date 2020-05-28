New Horizons Sky Clubhouse in Columbus reopens for summer youth program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The New Horizons Sky Clubhouse reopened its doors in Columbus.
Every measure is being taken to keep the clubhouse clean and sanitized. Sky Clubhouse is a mental health resiliency support clubhouse designed to provide comprehensive and unique services for children ages 6 to 11.
The playground area is not being used and group sizes are being kept to a minimum of six children.
"We haven't had as much participation as I would hope for,” said Program Director Elizabeth Mercer. “We still have parents with a lot of concerns with COVID 19. But we are trying to take extra precautions to make sure the kids are safe as well as the workers."
The clubhouse is also not allowing anyone in the building but children.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.