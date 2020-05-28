Northside High School in Columbus celebrates seniors with drive-thru graduation ceremonies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of seniors are unable to participate in a traditional graduation ceremony and have found other ways to celebrate.
Thursday, 100 seniors at Northside High School in Columbus received their diplomas. One by one, the students drove up to the front of the school as the principal called their names and talked about their next steps after graduation.
“This is one of those things that’s just about life,” said Principal Marty Richburg. “We get hit, we get knocked down, we get back up, we keep moving. That’s what we want to give them tonight is that we got knocked down a little bit, we got back up, and we’re going to make the best of it. We’re going to do the best that we can to honor them tonight and give them the graduation that each and everyone of them deserves.”
Another drive-thru graduation for Northside High is scheduled for Friday. Northside High is graduating 350 seniors.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.