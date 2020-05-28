Northside High School in Columbus celebrates seniors with drive-thru graduation ceremonies

“This is one of those things that’s just about life,” said Principal Marty Richburg. “We get hit, we get knocked down, we get back up, we keep moving. That’s what we want to give them tonight is that we got knocked down a little bit, we got back up, and we’re going to make the best of it. We’re going to do the best that we can to honor them tonight and give them the graduation that each and everyone of them deserves.”