Phenix City schools to host summer feeding program
By Jessie Gibson | May 28, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 12:21 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City schools are hosting a summer feeding program.

The program will begin June 3 and end July 29, 2020.

The Curbside Grab and Go will be held every Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Grab and Go meals will include five days worth of breakfast and lunch.

Below are pick-up locations:

· Central High School

· Frederick Douglas Apartments

· Riverview Apartments

· LP Stough Apartments

· Edmond Estates

· Laurel Manor Mobile Homes

· Suntrace Mobile Homes

Meals are free for all children 18 years old and younger.

