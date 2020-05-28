Phenix City schools to host summer feeding program

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City schools are hosting a summer feeding program.
The program will begin June 3 and end July 29, 2020.
The Curbside Grab and Go will be held every Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Grab and Go meals will include five days worth of breakfast and lunch.
Below are pick-up locations:
· Central High School
· Frederick Douglas Apartments
· Riverview Apartments
· LP Stough Apartments
· Edmond Estates
· Laurel Manor Mobile Homes
· Suntrace Mobile Homes
Meals are free for all children 18 years old and younger.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.