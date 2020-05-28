Throwdown Thursday returns to Whitewater Express

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Whitewater Express in Columbus restarted its Throwdown Thursday along with the Team River Runner organization from Fort Benning.
The local nonprofit encourages veterans to seek out Whitewater sports and to embrace new challenges. Throwdown Thursday is a time for veterans to dive deep into the whitewater sports world. Veterans and their families met at the river to learn how to whitewater raft from licensed instructors free of charge..
Dan Gilbert, owner of Whitewater Express said this is an opportunity to give back to those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.
“There is nothing we could do to give back the level of sacrifice they have given to us and to our community, to the country,” said Dan Gilbert, owner of Whitewater Express. “But just to do something and get them involved with this awesome community of kayakers feels really good.”
Whitewater Express in opened its rafting two weeks ago after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.