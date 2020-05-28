WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kemp expected to address reopening remaining businesses in news conference

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and other state officials are holding a press conference with an update on COVID-19 as the state nears 2,000 total deaths.
Gov. Kemp is expected to speak about businesses that remain closed and their potential for reopening.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is currently reporting 45,070 cases of the virus and 1,962 deaths. They have not reported the number of cases in which patients have recovered.
This press conference comes just one day after Gov. Kemp visited two businesses in Columbus and discussed reopening the state’s economy.
You can watch the full press conference in the video below.
