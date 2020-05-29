Baby born at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital awarded contribution toward college savings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first baby born at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital Friday, May 29, was awarded a $1,529 scholarship for her Path2College 529 Plan.
The Path2College 529 Plan hopes to raise awareness about saving for college. The Powell-Johnson family of West Point, Georgia welcomed 7-pound 10-ounce baby girl, Krissi’Monae. She was awarded a college savings contribution before she was 24 hours old.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to participate in the future education of one of our youngest patients. The goals of this program align with our mission to support the needs of children in our community and to make a difference in the lives we touch,” said Cary Burcham, Chief Nursing Officer at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
The Path2College 529 Plan is offering new parents across Georgia a chance to win $5,529 for their new baby’s college savings through its Newborn Sweepstakes. For more details, click here.
