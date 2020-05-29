Columbus woman faces 41 charges of fraud, theft, exploiting senior

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman is facing multiple charges stemming from financially related crimes, including exploitation of an elderly person.
An elderly man reported to Columbus police that while he was in the hospital for several days, his bank card was stolen and fraudulently used several times.
A police investigation led to the arrest of 58-year-old Barbara Meadows, who had the man’s bank card on her person at the time of the arrest.
She faces a total of 41 charges, including:
- 19 counts of financial transaction card fraud
- 2 counts of financial transaction card theft
- 19 counts of exploiting an elderly person
- 1 count of misdemeanor theft by taking
Meadows is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.