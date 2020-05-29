COURT: 14-year-old ID’d as shooter in robbery turned murder at Columbus apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old charged with murder in the shooting death of a Columbus teenager has been identified as the alleged triggerman.
16-year-old Lamarion Wright was found shot and killed at Wilson Apartments on Belmont St. near 6th Ave. on Friday, May 22.
Police subsequently arrested and charged two juveniles, ages 14 and 16. The 16-year-old suspect made his initial court appearance yesterday.
Court testimony revealed that the two suspects allegedly approached Wright brandishing guns and demanded possessions, which he refused.
A witness identified the 14-year-old suspect as the shooter. Surveillance footage also identifies the suspect.
A family member brought him to the police station where he turned himself in without giving a statement.
Neither suspect’s name is being released at this time.
