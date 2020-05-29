DA candidate Mark Jones hosts rally in Columbus after bonding out of jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When shooting a campaign music video for the district attorney race, Mark Jones said he never thought anyone would face criminal charges.
After being arrested and bonding out of jail, Jones and his attorney hosted a rally.
“Get out and vote”those are the words sung by rapper Jawga boy in a campaign music video that landed Jones and two others in jail recently.
Jones hosted the rally outside of his Columbus legal office Friday.
“Attorney Jones here celebrating first day out," he announced at the podium.
Jones is facing criminal attempt and conspiracy charges after actions in the music video resulted in allegedly thousands of dollars of damage to the Civic Center parking lot.
“Everyone knows that’s B.S.," Jones said. “No crimes were committed in the matter by me, no crimes were committed by anyone involved.”
Two of the people involved in the video itself said the donuts were not a planned part of the shoot.
“Video was done filming when that happened. It just happened," Jawga Boy and another man said.
Jones and his attorney, Chris Breault, said the rally was to support free and open Democratic elections. You could pick between signs for or against Mark Jones. Many chose to support the candidate.
“I believe he’s real and we need a change," Jamie Cochran said
“I believe he’s for the people. So, i came out here to support him because he has my vote," another woman added.
“I do support Mark, not that I’m into politics, I’m into the cause Mark is doing," Crystal Jernigan said.
“The reason behind it was just supporting his campaign," Jawga Boy said.
Although Jones said the arrests are political in nature, current district attorney, Julia Slater, said she was not consulted and has formally removed her office from prosecuting the case.
Ultimately, it’s up to the people to decide who will hold the district attorney seat.
“I have never voted in my life until today," Jernigan said.
This whole controversy comes just days before the primary election day, June 9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.