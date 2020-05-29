District Attorney candidate released from jail, plans campaign rally

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - District Attorney for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Mark Jones has been released from the Muscogee County Jail.
The attorney turned himself in to police on Wednesday, May 27 after warrants were issued for his arrest the day before.
Jones’ charges stem from a weekend incident that involve what police allege is serious damage to city property at the Columbus Civic Center.
Two others were also arrested after investigators say they participated in Jones’ campaign music video with a vehicle performing “donuts” in the Civic Center parking lot.
Jones’ attorney for this matter, Christopher Breault, says his client was released late last night on an OR bond, meaning he would not have to pay anything to be released. Breault says that this is what he and the prosecutors from Atlanta requested.
His electoral opponent, current District Attorney Julia Slater, has said that despite Jones’ claims she did not have anything to do with the charges brought against him. Due to a conflict of interest in prosecuting this case, she has recused her office.
Breault also reported yesterday that Jones would be holding a campaign rally today at the Columbus Government Center at 12:00 p.m. EST.
