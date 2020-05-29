Drying Out This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain chances will be significantly lower on Saturday as drier air pushes behind a cold front, with just a few isolated t-storms possible in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy & warm weather for Saturday and sunny skies & low humidity on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will be very seasonable, with highs in the mid-80s & lows in the mid-60s.
The "good feel" dry air will continue to filter into the region Sunday through Tuesday next week, with dew points falling into the 40s & 50s. Enjoy it while it lasts!
The heat is on by midweek next week as a hot area of high pressure builds over the region. Highs are expected to soar well into the 90s, with oppressive Gulf muggies returning as well!
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.