Employee at West Point Kia plant dies from COVID-19 complications

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - An employee at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (KMMG) in West Point has died from complications from COVID-19.
Officials at KMMG say they notified their team of the death on Thursday, May 28.
The unidentified team member developed symptoms related to COVID-19 during KMMG’s production suspension and has not been at the plant since mid-March.
No symptoms or positive cases have been confirmed for anyone known to have come into contact with the KMMG employee who passed away.
Grief counseling will be available remotely to all KMMG employees through their team member assistance program.
They say they will not be releasing any further information to respect the privacy of the family.
