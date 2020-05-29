Feeding the Front Lines event gives back to first responders and military personnel

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A local realtor spearheaded a feel-good event Friday for first responders and military personnel.
The event called Feeding the Front Lines is going on its third year. This year, the event was held at Harley Davidson on Fort Benning and featured food trucks with a wide assortment of free food for all first responders and military personnel.
Mia Manns, who’s also a former Army combat medic and a nurse, said this year she wanted to give back in a big way for all those who put their lives on the line everyday to protect others.
"This is our third event, so we kind of already had our budget in mind,” said Manns. “And then, mine just kind of melted together. We reached out to a couple of different organizations because each time, we want to do something a little bigger and a little better. We actually had people donate some funds so we could give away gift cards and just be able to feed more people."
For everyone who attended the event and received a ticket, $1 will be donated to Valley Rescue Mission Women’s and Children’s Center, also known as Damascus Way. Manns said she felt compelled to choose Damascus Way to give back due to the spike in domestic violence rates across the nation.
