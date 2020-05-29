A Few More Storms, But Some Sunshine on the Horizon

Behind the front, drier air will settle in through at least mid-week, bringing a welcome dose of sunshine by Sunday. Temperatures look seasonable to start the week in the 80s and 60s, but 90s should make a return later in the work week as high pressure builds in over the Deep South. The pattern looks dry Sunday through Wednesday before some isolated showers and storms pop-up again closer to next weekend. And par for the course, it will turn muggier eventually, too.