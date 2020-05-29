A Few More Storms, But Some Sunshine on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Still plenty of clouds around for Friday, but some more breaks of sunshine throughout the day will bump temperatures into the mid to upper 80s again this afternoon. Through Saturday, we’ll keep a 20-40% coverage of hit-or-miss storms in the forecast as a front moves in to lift up all of the warm, muggy air that has been steadily streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico.
Behind the front, drier air will settle in through at least mid-week, bringing a welcome dose of sunshine by Sunday. Temperatures look seasonable to start the week in the 80s and 60s, but 90s should make a return later in the work week as high pressure builds in over the Deep South. The pattern looks dry Sunday through Wednesday before some isolated showers and storms pop-up again closer to next weekend. And par for the course, it will turn muggier eventually, too.
We’ve also been seeing some hints of possible tropical development in the Gulf beginning next weekend, but still too far out for any type of confidence or certainty in that forecast. We’ll keep you posted!
