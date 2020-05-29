Georgia Power customers to see $10 reduction in bill during summer months

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power customers throughout the state can expect to see their bills decrease by more than ten dollars over the course of the summer months.
The Georgia Public Service Commission has approved Georgia Power’s request to reduce their fuel rates by more than 17%, which will allow customers to see a decrease in their monthly bill of approximately $5.32 beginning June 1.
Additionally, Georgia Power officials say they realize that COVID-19 has made things financially harder for a lot of their customers, so they will be implementing a special interim reduction for the upcoming summer months.
Combined with the break from lowered fuel rates, the typical residential customer can expect to see approximately $10.26 come off of their bill each month between June and September.
The reduced fuel rates will see Georgia Power’s total billings decrease by approximately $740 million over the next two years.
“Working with the Public Service Commission and Staff to reach today’s approved agreement, we saw an opportunity to pass along those savings in a way that will provide additional relief to customers navigating the impacts of COVID-19 this summer,” said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power.
Georgia Power’s last fuel cost adjustment came in 2016.
