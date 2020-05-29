Law enforcement in Muscogee Co. reacts to George Floyd case in Minneapolis

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police around the country and law enforcement experts are broadly condemning the way George Floyd was retained by a Minneapolis officer who dug his knee into Floyd’s neck.
The officer was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest. The officer continued this position after Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and stopped moving.
They say there are no circumstances that warrant such a restraint, which is dangerous and could easily cut off someone’s air supply. News Leader 9 talked to Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins and Marshal Greg Countryman about the incident.
Tompkins and Countryman expressed how important training is to help prevent racial stereotyping and to help law enforcement better do their jobs.
“We were discussing about taking people to the ground, having people on the ground,” said Tompkins. “We've known for years that you don't handcuff people behind their back and you don't hog tie people. You know most agencies have strict policies that you don't do that because we know that you can asphyxiate someone that way.”
“It's paramount that as law enforcement agency heads we take a proactive role and that we get out front of these sort of things so that they don't happen in our agencies,” said Countryman.
Countryman added it’s important to build mutual community trust and to continue training law enforcement.
