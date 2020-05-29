McDonald’s hiring 1,500 employees in middle and south Ga., holding hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Independent franchisees at McDonald’s restaurants across Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Savannah are looking to hire approximately 1,500 new employees in the summer months.
To kick this off, they are holding a hiring event throughout the first two weeks of June.
From June 1 to June 14, job seekers can apply to any of 150 participating locations for positions ranging from crew member to store manager and more.
Employees can also receive the opportunity to further their education once they are eligible for the Archways to Opportunity program, which allows them to receive a high school diploma, college tuition assistance and free education and career advising services.
“We are grateful for the thousands of individuals who are the heart and soul of every McDonald’s restaurant across Middle and South Georgia,” said Ashley Dodd, local McDonald’s owner/operator.
Franchisees say they are grateful to those choosing to come to work and provide their communities with food throughout the pandemic.
Job seekers can apply by clicking here.
