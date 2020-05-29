PROFILE: Columbus City Council District 4 candidate, Toyia Tucker

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s about a week and a half left of early voting in Georgia as election day right around the corner on June 9.
Included on the ballot in Muscogee County are candidates for City Council District 4.
On the Georgia primary ballot, you will see two sections for District 4′s city council seat. In one section, you will decide who carries out the remainder of the year in place of Evelyn Turner Pugh, who retired in November. In the other section, you’ll pick the representative for the next four years.
When Pugh retired in November, she appointed Valerie Thompson to take her place representing District 4 on the Columbus City Council for the reminder of her term.
But Thompson is not running for the four-year term. Two other women are, one being Toyia Tucker.
“We need to start taking more pride in our community," said Tucker. “So, doing community cleanup projects that’s something I really want to partner with to turn around Columbus and Keep Columbus beautiful. We have a lot of litter and dumping. We have issues with youth doing some things they should not, like at Carver Park. We have individuals shooting guns.”
Tucker said if elected, she would be adding to the diversity of council, helping to reach a different demographic and bring about change in her community and Columbus as a whole.
“Right now, Walker Garrett is the youngest council member, and if elected I will be among him at 42.”
With her military background, Tucker said she has the values needed to represent her constituents well, and that’s why she says you should vote for her in the Georgia Primary.
“Integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all that I do," Tucker said.
Elaine Gillispie is also running to represent District 4 in both the special election to decide who takes the seat the rest of the year, and the regular election to determine the next four years.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.