Summer feeding program providing free meals to children in Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Although the school year is over, the Harris County School District is keeping one critical service open during the summer.
Beginning Monday, June 1, free meals will be available for children in the county. It’s part of the Seamless Summer Food Program, which aims to fill the summer meal gap for students.
Meals are available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through June 29.
“We will be serving two breakfast and two lunch items on Monday and Wednesday and three breakfast and three lunch items on Friday. Serving times are 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at all four locations,” shared Shelia Baker, HCSD assistant superintendent of support services. “The only requirement is that each child provides a legal first and last name. Please spread the word to our community and let’s insure all of our children have the opportunity to take advantage of this free service offered through our School Nutrition Program.”
See meal pickup sites below:
Park Elementary School in Hamilton (13185 US-27)
Bethesda Baptist Church in Ellerslie (3830 GA Highway 85)
Dollar General in Fortson (22 Kennon Road)
Pine Lane Apartments in Pine Mountain (134 South Church Street).
