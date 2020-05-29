3 suspects wanted in Opelika in identity theft investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are wanted in Opelika in an identity theft case.
Opelika police said they began investigating the case, which involves counterfeit checks being made, on March 3.
During the investigation, surveillance video was obtained of the suspects wanted for questioning in the case.
The first suspect is a male and was wearing a black and blue LaGrange High School shirt with the word “Granger” on the front, and a black toboggan. The second suspect is a female and was wearing khaki pants and a blue “Alliance HR” shirt. The third suspect is a male and wore blue jeans and a dark colored sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.