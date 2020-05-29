U.S. Marshals arrest second suspect in April Cusseta Rd. murder in Columbus

By Alex Jones | May 29, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 4:40 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second suspect in the shooting death of a Columbus 20-year-old has been arrested.

23-year-old Jessie Harper was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service on Friday, May 29 at approximately 11:15 a.m. at a residence on Luna Dr.

Harper had active warrants for his arrest in the murder of 20-year-old Quincy Atkins, who was shot and killed while operating his vehicle in mid-April.

23-year-old Ty’Shaun Sylvester was arrested earlier this month after a short standoff near Muscogee Dr. and Lennox Dr.

Harper is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail. He is scheduled for a Saturday, May 30 Recorder’s Court hearing. His probable cause hearing will be held Wednesday, June 3 at 9:00 a.m.

