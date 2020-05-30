Crowd gathers in Opelika to protest death of George Floyd

A crowd gathered Saturday in Opelika to protest the death of Greg Floyd, who died while in Minnesota police custody earlier this week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | May 30, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 4:40 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The death of George Floyd continues to impact cities across the nation in the form of protests. Saturday, that impact was felt in Alabama as protests took place in the state, including Opelika.

Groups gathered in downtown Opelika to protest Floyd’s, a black man, death that came while in Minnesota police custody.

Some pictures from the protest show protesters holding signs that echo the feelings of African-American citizens across the nation.

Friday, one Minnesota police officer arrested and charged in the investigation.

