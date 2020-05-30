Crowd gathers in Opelika to protest death of George Floyd

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The death of George Floyd continues to impact cities across the nation in the form of protests. Saturday, that impact was felt in Alabama as protests took place in the state, including Opelika.
Groups gathered in downtown Opelika to protest Floyd’s, a black man, death that came while in Minnesota police custody.
Some pictures from the protest show protesters holding signs that echo the feelings of African-American citizens across the nation.
Friday, one Minnesota police officer arrested and charged in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.