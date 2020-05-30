Midland Community Farmers Market opens for seventh season

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The Midland community welcomed back the Midland Community Farmers Market for the seventh season Saturday. However, there are some changes this year amid the pandemic.
The Midland Community Farmers Market usually opens the first weekend in May, but the manager says they had to delay their opening until May 30th due to the pandemic.
This is Northside High School student Kaylee Ferguson’s first time being a vendor at the Farmers Market. She paints inspirational quotes on wood slices to help during this hard time.
“I think that just anything encouraging can help during this time with people that are struggling and who are effected by this terrible virus," Ferguson said.
Midland Community Food Market Manager Larry Cline says they are taking extra precautions this year. This is includes no food sampling and they’re asking customers to point to an item their interested rather than picking it up.
“We’re encouraging all the vendors to where masks and customers if they can. There’s no samples this year. We’re asking people to stay six feet apart. The different social distancing guidelines, but since the tents put 10 feet apart we figure in an open area, this should be safe for people," Cline explained.
James Stewart is back as a vendor with his wife for their third year at the Midland Community Farmer’s Market selling authentic Thai food as they prepare to open a restaurant in Waverly Hall this summer.
“We already had this warmer we had protected so the customers are not directly over the food so, we put a guard up now so the customers are still not directly there. Plus, we make sure it’s high enough so we can hand the customers there. We don’t allow to touch none of the condiments and stuff like that. We hand everything for them," Stewart said.
Ferguson and Stewart say they use hand sanitizer after every transaction. Items other vendors are selling include face masks, plants and vegetables and jalapeno mustard.
The fees vendors pay for the Midland Community Farmers Market go to local charities. Cline says they’re currently raising money and collecting food for Focus Food Bank in Hamilton
The Midland Community Farmers Market is open now through the end of October from 9:00AM - 12:00PM. This is located at 9110 Warm Springs Rd.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.