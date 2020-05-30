Suspect arrested in shooting that left one person dead in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested in a shooting that left one person dead in LaGrange on Friday night, May 29.
31-year-old Charlestavious Dyer is charged with murder, possessing a weapon during certain crimes and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Upon his arrest, it was discovered that Dyer was on active felony probation from cases from Fulton County and had recently moved to LaGrange.
LaGrange police responded to the 300 block of Brown Street around 10:21 p.m. in reference to a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located 56-year-old Willie Render, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
LaGrange police and fire crews provided emergency medical aid until Render was transported to Well Star West Georgia where he was pronounced deceased.
Information obtained during the initial investigation suggests that shooting stemmed from an argument over drugs. Dyer fled the area in his vehicle and was apprehended an hour later.
Dyer is currently being held at the Troup County Jail.
The investigation remains active and detectives are asking that anyone who has information about the incident contact the LaGrange Police Department or 911.
