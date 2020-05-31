Community holds balloon release in honor of Jamari Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday evening, the Montgomery community gathered to honor the life of Lee football and basketball star Jamari Smith with a balloon release.
Smith drowned on Wednesday at Chewacla State Park. He was supposed to graduate from Lee High next week before attending UAB this fall to play football.
“He will always been remembered as a part of us," said Lee principal Dr. Antjuan Marsh. “He was a great student. He was a great athlete. But, he was also a great person. I would say he was loved by the faculty, loved by his peers, and I would say not only Lee High School, but the Montgomery general people, so he definitely made an impact on Lee Nation and also Montgomery Public Schools.”
Jamari helped lead the Generals to their first state basketball title in school history. He also played sports at both Sidney Lanier High School and Success Unlimited.
Funeral arrangements have been made for next Tuesday.
