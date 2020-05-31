EXCLUSIVE: Columbus mayor speaks on protests in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mayor Skip Henderson shared his thoughts with WTVM after attending Sunday’s peaceful protests in Uptown Columbus.
Mayor Henderson says he was angry and horrified after watching Floyd’s life “being squeezed out of his body.”
He says taking to the streets and expressing anger is a natural thing but the key is how the protesting is done.
“The protest that was perfected today was peaceful,” said Mayor Henderson. “Obviously words were harsh, as they should’ve been.”
Mayor Henderson says today was an example of how you make a change.
In regards to the arrests in the second protest today, Mayor Henderson says he received reports from the police chief that a second group came downtown after the peaceful protest ended.
“They were a little more aggressive and the police force allowed them to march back down Broadway,” said Mayor Henderson. “When they got to Veterans and 13th, they were asked by the police to not go on the road because it puts both the vehicles and the protesters in a tremendous amount of danger.”
Mayor Henderson says after that warning, the protesters continued into the road and arrests were made.
“Our police department is committed to keeping the peaceful protesters, the public and the city safe,” said Mayor Henderson. “We’re going to do what we need to do to make sure that happens.”
As of now, there is no curfew for Columbus. Mayor Henderson says that the city will continue to watch the situation and will plan to protect those who peacefully gather.
