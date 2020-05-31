Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Walmart in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open in the parking lot of Walmart in LaGrange on Friday, June 5.
The location of the Walmart is 803 New Franklin Road.
The testing site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials. The free testing is for adults who meet CDC guidelines with symptoms of coronavirus and those in high risk groups without symptoms. This includes first responders and health care providers.
Testing is not available inside Walmart stores. The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s online portal.
For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
Details regarding the testing sites:
- Site opens June 5th.
- Site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
- Individuals must be 18 years and older.
- The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.
- Those being tested on site must wear a mask and stay in their vehicles for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles and will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of a drive-thru site.
- Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested.
- Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.
