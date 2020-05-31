Protesters meet in downtown LaGrange for peaceful gathering

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has sparked protests across the nation. Protesters gathered in downtown LaGrange Sunday afternoon.
The peaceful protest started out with prayer followed by several speakers. Then, people spread out and marched around downtown LaGrange shouting different chants including “No justice, no peace. I can’t breathe.”
Beth Jackson organized the “Stop the Violence Protest” in LaGrange.
“As a white American, it is my duty to stand up and be the voice for my black brothers and sisters that they have the right, but they can’t act on the right because of fear so, it’s my duty as a white person to break that silence and talk to white America about breaking cycles of racism in their family a d about standing up. And when you’re not standing up for people, you’re part of the problem," Jackson explained.
“We can march against injustice and we can stand for up injustice. However, we can do it without some of the looting and some of the polluting that goes on that just works against our community," said protester LaShannon Epps.
LaGrange Police Chief Louis Deckmar says part of their accountability is to help make sure the voices of citizens are heard in a way that’s safe for the protesters and the community.
“It’s important that folks concerned about government action, in particular in this case police brutality and police abuse, are able to showcase their concerns because that’s part of what holds police departments accountable," said Chief Deckmar.
“We have to worry about being stopped by police. We have to worry about them smashing our heads into the ground just like a couple of days ago an officer had his knee on George’s neck. We have to worry stuff like that and we’re tired of it," said protester Latrelvis Walton.
Protesters holding a variety of signs with different messages on them in LaGrange Sunday.
“Every black person is like associated with a gang or whatever. Every black person is not associating in a gang. That’s not what we’re about," Walton said.
On Monday at 11:00AM, LGTV will be airing a Facebook live community round table discussion about effective police and community partnerships. LaGrange Police and community representatives will be answering questions.
