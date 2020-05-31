Watching the Gulf

This is all a part of a broad area of low pressure currently sitting over Central America, and embedded within it the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, which made landfall in Guatemala this morning. Over the next couple of days, all of this tropical energy will slide into the Bay of Campeche & southern Gulf of Mexico. However, this tropical disturbance is expected to stall down there until at least late week. If development were to occur, it's impossible to know the exact track at this time, with computer model's showing landfall from central Texas to the Florida panhandle sometime next week.