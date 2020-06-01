Columbus attorneys helping peaceful protesters pro bono

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Columbus attorneys are stepping up to help protesters who were arrested in Columbus Sunday, and they’re doing it for free.
Xavier Hill joined dozens in Uptown Columbus as part of a peaceful protest.
“The goal for me was to be heard,” he said.
After the main demonstration dispersed, he said he and some others continued marching toward Veterans Parkway. They then tried to stop at a gas station before planning to head back to their cars. According to Hill and his friend, Gadget Jackson, that’s when police began arresting people.
“[I said],'Why am I being arrested? We’re on the sidewalk. I’m out of the way. We’re walking to my car. It kind of messed me up pretty bad just to see how it happened because no one was doing anything wrong,” he said.
Officials said 21 people in total were arrested Sunday. Now, several local attorneys like Anthony Johnson are offering to represent them, all pro bono.
“As long as people are trying to exercise their rights and peaceful protesting, I will support them,” Johnson said. “If they’re saying, ‘Hey this is how I want to use [my] voice.’ I think it’s my responsibility to support them whenever that is.”
Another attorney, Mark Jones, said dozens of people throughout the community donated about $3,000 to help bail the protesters out of jail Sunday.
He said it’s important demonstrators feel like they’re being heard.
“We have to let people peacefully protest,” Jones said. “It is a guaranteed fundamental right under our Constitution. If we don’t do it, then things will get violent. People will start looting. So, it’s critical the community supports this.”
Jackson and Hill said they’re grateful for the legal help but hope the message behind their protests is what’s most evident.
“I pray people are really paying attention enough to see what’s going on,” Jackson said.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.