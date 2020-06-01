Columbus police searching for 2 runaway 14-year-old boys

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating two runaway teens.
Jy’Quarious Varner and Raymond Richmond, Jr., both 14, were last seen at around 9:45 p.m. May 29 near Richland Drive.
Jy’Quarious is 5’6” and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Jy’Quarious was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and no shirt. Raymond is 4’9” and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Raymond was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.
Police say Jy’Qauarius and Raymond may be together.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.