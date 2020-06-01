Family, friends celebrate popular Smiths Station woman’s 80th birthday with drive-thru parade

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered Monday to celebrate a popular East Alabama woman’s birthday.
Artancy Davis of Smiths Station turned 80 years old. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, her family and friends decided to celebrate with her a little different this year with a drive-thru parade.
Davis is known for making an impact on many people in her community.
"We would like to be able to, but we cannot associate together because of the distances,” said her son, Apostle C.F. Davis. “So, therefore what we can’t do physically is actually transcending through the heart."
Her children, friends, and church members were all part of the celebration.
