GUEST SEGMENT: BBB says some stimulus payments being sent via debit card

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As stimulus checks continue to be mailed and people receive their unemployment, many of these payments are now being loaded onto debit cards as opposed to direct deposit or a traditional check.
The debit card method is causing concern for some people. Michele Mason, senior vice president of the Better Business Bureau, tells how to make sure the debit cards are legit and how to avoid being scammed. She also discusses some of the advantages of debit cards versus direct deposit.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.