Heavy police presence in south Columbus as rumors of protests in the Chattahoochee Valley grow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are preparing for the potential of protests continuing in south Columbus just a day after peaceful protests in Uptown Columbus.
CPD currently has officers and SWAT teams in the area of Victory Dr. after rumors spread on social media that a protest may occur near the Walmart on Victory Dr.
People started gathering with colorful signs in the Victory Dr. area around 5:00 p.m.
News Leader 9 crews reported first seeing police crews arrive to that same area at approximately 2:00 p.m.
The Associated Press has reported that “angry demonstrations from coast to coast for the past week in some of the most widespread racial unrest in the U.S. since the 1960s. Spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters have taken to the streets to decry the killings of black people by police.”
This is a developing story. Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates as they become available.
