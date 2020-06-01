Homicide investigation underway after man found dead along Columbus RiverWalk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently conducting a homicide investigation after a man found unresponsive along the RiverWalk has died.
Police say they received a call just before midnight on May 31 to reports of an unresponsive injured person in the area of 22nd St. and First Ave.
Officers found 54-year-old Ricky Lee Belwood suffering from a head injury. Belwood was pronounced deceased at approximately 2:50 a.m. on June 1.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information on Belwood’s death are asked to contact the CPD Homicide Unit at 706-225-4469.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.