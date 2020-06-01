Hundreds gather in Auburn to call for justice and racial equality

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of protesters stood on Toomer’s Corner, calling for justice and racial equality.
For over three hours large crowds walked the streets chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, no peace.” At one point protesters walked to the center of Toomer’s Corner, took a knee and recited a prayer.
The protest was a peaceful one. There was not a heavy police presence, but as protestors began walking the streets, we did see Auburn police blocking roads to keep cars from driving through. Organizers say that this just goes to show the heart of the Auburn family.
“I never thought it would be this much, it just tells me that this is reverberating, that it’s not just me feeling hopeless right now. A lot of people wanting to express their grief with what’s going on and come out and do something,” said organizer Rev. Chris Rothbauer.
Organizers have already started organizing their next protest for Sunday, June 7, at 2 p.m. at Toomer’s Corner.
