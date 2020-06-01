Muggier Days Ahead Again; All Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico

Our forecast for the weekend and early next week is highly dependent on the track of a developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Amanda-- which originated in the Eastern Pacific-- are spinning over the Yucatan Peninsula this morning, and will move into the Bay of Campeche this week. The environment looks favorable for tropical development with possible landfall along the Gulf Coast by early next week. Consensus right now seems to support the system moving toward the western Gulf (i.e. Texas and Louisiana), but we’ll keep an eye on the potential for any increasing rain chances for us too if we happen to be on the east side of the system. We’ll keep you posted, and know the forecast can and will change!