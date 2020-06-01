Muggier Days Ahead Again; All Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mix of sun and clouds around as we kick-off the first week of June with highs still in the upper 80s and low 90s. Apart from a stray shower, rain chances look next to none through Tuesday as we sit under the influence of high pressure nearby; however, rain chances will gradually be on the rise again as some tropical moisture surges inland toward the Southeast. For now, expect a 30-40% coverage of hit-or-miss showers and storms Wednesday through Saturday. Along with the chance of rain back in the forecast, muggy air will return as well, pushing our humidity levels back into Deep South summer territory with temperatures still on the warm side.
Our forecast for the weekend and early next week is highly dependent on the track of a developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Amanda-- which originated in the Eastern Pacific-- are spinning over the Yucatan Peninsula this morning, and will move into the Bay of Campeche this week. The environment looks favorable for tropical development with possible landfall along the Gulf Coast by early next week. Consensus right now seems to support the system moving toward the western Gulf (i.e. Texas and Louisiana), but we’ll keep an eye on the potential for any increasing rain chances for us too if we happen to be on the east side of the system. We’ll keep you posted, and know the forecast can and will change!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.