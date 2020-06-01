Rain Chances Increasing Later This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will enjoy lower humidity tonight and heading into Tuesday with highs topping out near 90 tomorrow after morning lows in the mid 60s. Rain coverage on Tuesday looks to be very low, with the best chance at a stray shower over in our East Alabama communities. The coverage of rain will increase a bit on Wednesday - 20% - along with the humidity, but look for a return to a 30-40% rain coverage by Thursday and the weekend. Friday and Saturday look like the days with the best overall shot at an afternoon or evening shower or storm with highs dropping back to the mid to upper 80s thanks to more clouds and showers around. Sunday and Monday look pretty dry and warm, but rain coverage may increase again by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A tropical storm could spin-up in the Gulf of Mexico later this week, but it is not expected to impact the Alabama or Florida coasts at this time - we will keep an eye on things for you!