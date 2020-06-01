Sister of WTVM anchor released from hospital after fighting COVID-19 for 2 months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several people have been following the progress of WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier’s sister, who was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Gauthier announced her sister Debbie has been released from the hospital. Her family gathered Saturday to cheer her on as she walked out of Regional Rehab Hospital in Phenix city.
Debbie is a medical assistant who spent the last two months fighting and recovering from COVID-19, including being on a ventilator at Piedmont Columbus Regional for 30 days. Debbie thanked healthcare worker and everyone for all the love and support.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.