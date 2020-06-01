Steiner: Phoebe sees fewest COVID-19 patients since March

“Today, the total number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals is at its lowest point since March 12. That is an extremely positive sign, and it’s proof that what people in our community are doing to protect each other and minimize the spread of the virus is working," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “As more businesses increase their operations and as people have more face-to-face interactions, we thank everyone for being smart and cautious.