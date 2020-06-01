Two people injured during overnight shooting at Valley birthday party

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people are recovering from injuries after being shot while attending a birthday party at a residence in Valley.
Officers responded to the 6500 block of 24th Ave. at approximately 3:50 a.m. on May 31 in reference to two people being shot.
The victims, ages 37 and 23 from Gordon, Ala., suffered apparent gunshot wounds to their lower extremities and were transported to East Alabama Medical Center - Lanier for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Neither victim could identify the person who shot them and none of the people attending the party who were interviewed reported observing the shooting nor could they identify the suspect, but did describe him as a man from the Montgomery area driving a “box style” green Chevrolet Tahoe.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Valley police at 334-756-5200.
