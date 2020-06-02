Ala. sheriff reacts to death of George Floyd

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement in East Alabama is weighing in on the death of George Floyd and the impacts on their departments.
Floyd’s death came while in Minnesota police custody.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said he felt immense sadness when he learned about Floyd’s death. He said officers are supposed to serve the public and keep members of the public safe. Jones said the events that have taken place since Floyd’s death show there’s a lot more work to do to ensure the system is fair and that everyone is treated equally.
"We work for the public,” said Jones. “The only reason we are here is at the will of the people and we should never forget that. Despite the progress that's been made in many years, it appears there's still a ways to go. And it's incumbent on us every day to work toward that ultimate goal."
Jones also said it’s important that leaders within law enforcement ensure that the department is comprised only of those who are professional, fair, and compassionate. He said he believes that is the case for law enforcement in Lee County.
