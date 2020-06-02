Arrested protesters plead no contest in Columbus courtroom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of protesters appeared in Recorder’s Court Tuesday after being charged with a city ordinance violation. The majority of the protesters pleaded no contest, meaning they did not admit guilt.
The group had two options. One: fight the charge and face up to 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine. Two: plead no contest which means the charge stays on their record, but they get their bond money back.
“No contest. That’s fine. We keep the movement pushing, simple as that," Gadget Jackson said to a group of fellow protesters Tuesday.
Jackson is one of more than twenty people arrested and charged with a city ordinance violation, which requires them to disperse as directed by police, during a peaceful protest Sunday.
“If we get a no guilty plea when we take this to court, that’s a big move, that’s a big thing for all of us," one man said to the group. “If we get a no guilty plea,” another woman emphasized.
The group stood outside of Recorder’s Court on 10th Street debating their next steps: fighting the charge in court or accepting a no contest plea and moving forward with their movement. The group ultimately chose the latter.
“We’re not guilty," Stephanie Naulta said, "we’re not saying we’re guilty at all.”
Judge Julius Hunter told the group they could have faced much more serious charges at the state or even federal level. He said the officers in court today chose not to do that, and that shows the type of respect they have for their community and the right to protest.
“This is not a us against them type of thing, this is a we thing,” Judge Hunter said. "We’re all trying to work together, we’re all trying to live together in harmony and peace.”
Police said they had to take a stance at some point to protect the general public. They hope this was the best way to be as soft as possible while keeping the warning clear.
Only two people remained in jail this morning because of outstanding warrants, one of those the organizer of the protest who is expected to be released today.
