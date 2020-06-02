City leaders clear up arrests after peaceful protest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A peaceful protest in Columbus Sunday ended with 21 people behind bars, charged with failure to disperse.
Police Chief Ricky Boren and Mayor Skip Henderson both said protesters put the public in danger, hence their arrests.
Boren said it was after the original protest ended, that a smaller group of folks started walking again.
“They were told they were going to have to disperse," Boren said. "They were told that on three different occasions by the patrol division. They ended up on 13th Street and Veterans Parkway, in the roadway and at that point in time, they were arrested.
Boren said although the original group did not have a permit to organize, police allowed it and stood by to support and protect them anyway. Henderson clears up the question of when you need a permit.
“If you are on public property, you are supposed to be permitted. If you are on private property, you don’t need a permit but you do have to have the permission of the individual or group that owns the property you’re assembling on,” Henderson said.
That permit is free of charge, according to Boren. He said the permit allows the police department and the protest organizer to have open communication about the plan and necessary safety precautions.
“We always have a prepared contingency in case there are things that happen that we’re not aware of," Boren said. "We always plan to be prepared for whatever the plan may be. We will not let property damage occur, we will not let our citizens be injured, and at the same time, we’re protecting the First Amendment rights of the protesters.”
One important thing to note is this was a peaceful protest. The mayor and chief both condemn any violence and said that is not the way to spread a message and impact true change.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.