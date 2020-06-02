Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
By Olivia Gunn | June 2, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 9:38 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Nevaeh Holmes, 15, was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, June 1 near Heath Drive.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with red and blue stripes and blue jeans. Nevaeh was wearing socks but no shoes.

Nevaeh is 5’3” and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown hair in a puff and black eyes.

Anyone with information on Neveah’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

